Tera Software standalone net profit declines 9.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.36% to Rs 92.25 crore

Net profit of Tera Software declined 9.58% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.36% to Rs 92.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.17% to Rs 6.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 52.43% to Rs 268.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

