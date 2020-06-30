Tera Software standalone net profit declines 9.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.36% to Rs 92.25 croreNet profit of Tera Software declined 9.58% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.36% to Rs 92.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 77.17% to Rs 6.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 52.43% to Rs 268.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales92.25107.72 -14 268.97176.45 52 OPM %5.445.44 -6.297.42 - PBDT3.404.46 -24 10.678.51 25 PBT3.233.82 -15 9.865.96 65 NP2.172.40 -10 6.523.68 77
