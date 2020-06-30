Modern Dairies standalone net profit declines 94.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 32.32% to Rs 194.77 crore

Net profit of Modern Dairies declined 94.86% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.32% to Rs 194.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.41% to Rs 3.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.61% to Rs 765.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 560.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

