Modern Dairies standalone net profit declines 94.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 32.32% to Rs 194.77 crore

Net profit of Modern Dairies declined 94.86% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.32% to Rs 194.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.41% to Rs 3.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.61% to Rs 765.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 560.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales194.77147.20 32 765.61560.43 37 OPM %0.732.72 -1.142.01 - PBDT1.493.99 -63 9.0011.33 -21 PBT0.132.53 -95 3.496.06 -42 NP0.132.53 -95 3.496.06 -42

