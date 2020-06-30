Modern Dairies standalone net profit declines 94.86% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
G-20 leaders pledge support in fight against COVID-19
Gems, jewellery exports drop 20 pc to Rs 20,763 cr in Feb
COVID-19: Dharmendra Pradhan to join G-20 Energy Ministers summit on April 10 via video conferencing
Pak terms as 'historic, timely' G-20 debt-relief initiative for poor countries fighting coronavirus
20-year-old man dies of fever, sparks off tension
-
Sales rise 32.32% to Rs 194.77 croreNet profit of Modern Dairies declined 94.86% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.32% to Rs 194.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 42.41% to Rs 3.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.61% to Rs 765.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 560.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales194.77147.20 32 765.61560.43 37 OPM %0.732.72 -1.142.01 - PBDT1.493.99 -63 9.0011.33 -21 PBT0.132.53 -95 3.496.06 -42 NP0.132.53 -95 3.496.06 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU