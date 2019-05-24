Tera Software standalone net profit rises 108.70% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 90.08% to Rs 107.72 croreNet profit of Tera Software rose 108.70% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 90.08% to Rs 107.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 132.91% to Rs 3.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 176.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 145.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales107.7256.67 90 176.45145.72 21 OPM %5.445.93 -7.426.73 - PBDT4.462.45 82 8.514.85 75 PBT3.821.82 110 5.962.31 158 NP2.401.15 109 3.681.58 133
