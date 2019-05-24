Tera Software standalone net profit rises 108.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 90.08% to Rs 107.72 crore

Net profit of Software rose 108.70% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 90.08% to Rs 107.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.91% to Rs 3.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 176.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 145.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

