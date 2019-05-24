AMJ Land Holdings standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings rose 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 64.52% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.38% to Rs 5.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.12% to Rs 20.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.817.92 -65 20.5127.39 -25 OPM %-1.78-8.33 -29.9914.57 - PBDT1.010.22 359 9.527.20 32 PBT0.55-0.25 LP 7.675.36 43 NP0.130.12 8 5.354.20 27

