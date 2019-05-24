JUST IN
Precision Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 56.76% to Rs 6.27 crore

Net loss of Precision Electronics reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 56.76% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.75% to Rs 28.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.2714.50 -57 28.9534.36 -16 OPM %10.2123.59 --8.320.38 - PBDT0.112.95 -96 -4.48-1.26 -256 PBT-0.102.74 PL -5.33-2.19 -143 NP-0.432.01 PL -4.74-1.52 -212

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019.

