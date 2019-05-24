Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.40% to Rs 1.48 crore

Net profit of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.40% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 850.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 96.05% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.481.25 18 7.453.80 96 OPM %10.81-12.80 -4.30-2.63 - PBDT0.16-0.14 LP 0.410.07 486 PBT0.15-0.06 LP 0.380.04 850 NP0.15-0.06 LP 0.380.04 850

