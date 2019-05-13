Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings standalone net profit declines 87.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 24.04% to Rs 2.18 crore

Net profit of declined 87.74% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.04% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.59% to Rs 6.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 12.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.182.8712.7312.44-53.2121.2518.0736.410.892.3012.5313.990.161.649.8211.430.191.556.989.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)