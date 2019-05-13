JUST IN
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings standalone net profit declines 87.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 24.04% to Rs 2.18 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings declined 87.74% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.04% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.59% to Rs 6.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 12.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.182.87 -24 12.7312.44 2 OPM %-53.2121.25 -18.0736.41 - PBDT0.892.30 -61 12.5313.99 -10 PBT0.161.64 -90 9.8211.43 -14 NP0.191.55 -88 6.989.64 -28

