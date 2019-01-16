Texmaco Rail & Engineering receives orders worth Rs 262 crore

has received an award of order valuing Rs. 110 crore for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) from Rail Corporation.

Further, the Company has received LOI for 12 rakes of BLC type wagons valuing Rs. 152 crore.

