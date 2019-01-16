JUST IN
Texmaco Rail & Engineering receives orders worth Rs 262 crore

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received an award of order valuing Rs. 110 crore for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation.

Further, the Company has received LOI for 12 rakes of BLC type wagons valuing Rs. 152 crore.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 11:45 IST

