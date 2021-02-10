There Is A Need To Create Single Platform Of Agricultural Institutions

Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority of Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, has said that while India has made good progress in ease of doing business, more efforts are still required to make agriculture competitive. Addressing the inaugural session of the third edition of FICCI Summit and Awards for Agri Start-ups, Dalwai said that agricultural start-ups should become the pivot of agricultural transformation. He also mentioned that it is imperative to democratize technology and create jobs in rural India through development of Agri start up ecosystem. There is a need to create a single platform of agricultural institutions and compile their technology to make it available to the Agri start-ups.

There are numerous incubation centres in the country that run entrepreneurship development programmes. This needs to be made available through a single window system. Agriculture should not be seen as just a food producing sector but as a major contributor to building the nation's economy. While every nation will compete to becoming a global hub for certain commodities, India need to reorient and redesign agriculture to generate more productive employment and gain rightful position in global market.

