GoI Announces Special Auction Of Two Dated Securities For A Notified Amount of Rs 22000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of 5.15% Government Security, 2025' for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore and 5.85% Government Security, 2030' for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore (nominal), both through price based auction. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of the above securities. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India on February 11, 2021 (Thursday) using multiple price method. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the Securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)