Thermax gains after recording PAT of Rs 42-cr in Q1 FY22

-
ALSO READ
Thermax subsidiary signs tech agreement with Steinmiller Babcock
Thermax spurts after Rs 250-cr order win
Thermax partners with Steinmtiller Babcock Environment for waste to energy solutions
Thermax subsidiary concludes export order worth Rs 250 cr
Thermax soars after stellar Q4 performance
-
Thermax rose 1.30% to Rs 1400.65 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.40 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 15.27 crore in Q1 FY21.
Net sales during the quarter increased by 58.3% YoY to Rs 1,052.36 crore.
The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 56.26 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 22.49 crore in Q1 FY21.
As on 30 June 2021, order booking for the quarter was 179 % higher at Rs 1,696 crore as compared with Rs 608 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, which was impacted due to unprecedented shutdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Thermax Group had an order balance of Rs 6,109 crore as on 30 June 2021 as against Rs. 5,212 crore as on 30 June 2021, up 17 % on a YoY basis.
Thermax Babcock and Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax, has concluded a Rs 250 crore order for a claus package and an oxidiser package in the sulphur recovery unit for a greenfield refinery in Latin America. The customer, a globally renowned refining company, is setting up a new 340 MBPD (million barrels per day) crude oil refining capacity to increase the production of high value distillates.
Thermax is a leading energy and environment solutions provider. Its business portfolio includes products for heating, cooling, water and waste management, and specialty chemicals. The company also designs, builds and commissions large boilers for steam and power generation, turnkey power plants, industrial and municipal wastewater treatment plants, waste heat recovery systems and air pollution control projects.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU