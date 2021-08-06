Thermax gains after recording PAT of Rs 42-cr in Q1 FY22

Thermax rose 1.30% to Rs 1400.65 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.40 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 15.27 crore in Q1 FY21.

Net sales during the quarter increased by 58.3% YoY to Rs 1,052.36 crore.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 56.26 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 22.49 crore in Q1 FY21.

As on 30 June 2021, order booking for the quarter was 179 % higher at Rs 1,696 crore as compared with Rs 608 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, which was impacted due to unprecedented shutdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Thermax Group had an order balance of Rs 6,109 crore as on 30 June 2021 as against Rs. 5,212 crore as on 30 June 2021, up 17 % on a YoY basis.

Thermax Babcock and Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax, has concluded a Rs 250 crore order for a claus package and an oxidiser package in the sulphur recovery unit for a greenfield refinery in Latin America. The customer, a globally renowned refining company, is setting up a new 340 MBPD (million barrels per day) crude oil refining capacity to increase the production of high value distillates.

Thermax is a leading energy and environment solutions provider. Its business portfolio includes products for heating, cooling, water and waste management, and specialty chemicals. The company also designs, builds and commissions large boilers for steam and power generation, turnkey power plants, industrial and municipal wastewater treatment plants, waste heat recovery systems and air pollution control projects.

