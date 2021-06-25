Thermax spurts after Rs 250-cr order win

The scrip surged 4.86% to currently trade at Rs 1499.50 on the BSE.

In an exchange fling made during market hours today, Thermax said that Thermax Babcock and Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has concluded a Rs 250 crore order for a claus package and an oxidiser package in the sulphur recovery unit for a greenfield refinery in Latin America.

The customer, a globally renowned refining company, is setting up a new 340 MBPD (million barrels per day) crude oil refining capacity to increase the production of high value distillates.

The export order includes two trains each of a claus package and an oxidiser package consisting of burner, furnace, waste heat boiler in completely modular construction. The modularisation solution from TBWES will benefit the customer de-risk their construction work and accelerate the commissioning time.

The scope of supply includes design, engineering, and manufacturing of the packages.

TBWES was chosen as a successful partner in this international competitive bidding project owing to its proven product experience, compliance to global quality standards, manufacturing strength and modularised offerings, says Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO, Thermax.

Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 175% to Rs 107 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 39 crore in Q4 FY20. The Group posted a consolidated operating revenue of Rs 1,575 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2020-21 as against Rs 1,323 crore in the same period last year, up 19% year-on-year (YoY).

