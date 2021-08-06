Volumes soar at Future Retail Ltd counter

Future Retail Ltd recorded volume of 19.9 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 9.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares

Tata Chemicals Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 August 2021.

Future Retail Ltd recorded volume of 19.9 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 9.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.00% to Rs.53.10. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 8.24 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 93429 shares. The stock gained 8.18% to Rs.832.30. Volumes stood at 90710 shares in the last session.

GAIL (India) Ltd clocked volume of 28.58 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.93% to Rs.152.80. Volumes stood at 14.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd witnessed volume of 10.37 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.40 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.24% to Rs.275.00. Volumes stood at 5.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 9.95 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.40 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.68% to Rs.120.10. Volumes stood at 4.46 lakh shares in the last session.

