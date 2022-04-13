Brightcom partners with Intent IQ

-
To enhance its presence in programmatic advertising environmentsBrightcom Group is partnering with Intent IQ, the next generation identity resolution leader, to enhance its bidding capability in RTB and programmatic advertising environments.
Their service is powered by Intent IQ's patented Identity Device Graph that processes over 20 billion events every 24 hours, over 11 billion email open/login events each month, and holds 80+ different attributes inside.
Brightcom is looking for significant increases in targeted revenues in such environments by up to 30%. Intent IQ's bid enhancement service to better identify IDs in a cookieless climate will leverage and maximize monetization for the company's publishers' portfolio.
The system prioritizes the "selection of media properties for providing user profile information used in advertising." Part of the targeting process includes first-party ID clustering -- something the company uses today. It clusters first-party IDs into interests or identifies mobile app IDs into devices visited by the browser. This process is entirely privacy-compliant.
The potential growth for revenues and eCPMs across the marketplace is very encouraging, especially impactful in cookieless environments such as Connected TV, in-app IOS and other environments that lack deterministic IDs. The data is accessible in real-time and without latency.
Intent IQ supports third-party cookie and cookieless environments such as Safari, and future changes that Google is making in Chrome.
