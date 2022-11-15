Thirani Projects standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Thirani Projects declined 15.38% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.260.2042.3165.000.110.130.110.130.110.13

