Thirani Projects standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Thirani Projects declined 15.38% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.260.20 30 OPM %42.3165.00 -PBDT0.110.13 -15 PBT0.110.13 -15 NP0.110.13 -15
