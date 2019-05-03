Godrej Properties purchases R.K. Studios' land in Chembur, Mumbai

-
For immediate publicationGodrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), one of India's leading real estate developers, today announced the addition of a new project in Chembur, Mumbai, spread across 2.2 acres, this project will offer approximately 33,000 square meters (approximately 0.35 million square feet) of saleable area comprising modern residential apartments of various configurations as well as a luxury retail experience. The site is strategically located on the main Sion-Panvel Road and offers an extremely well developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail malls, residential, and commercial spaces in close proximity.
