Cipla Ltd announces a phased launch of generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in USA

On 03 May 2019

Cipla and its subsidiary Cipla USA, Inc., announced a phased launch of generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets (30mg, 60mg and 90mg) in the USA. The launch is a subject of ongoing litigation. Cipla's cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets (30mg, 60mg and 90mg) is AB-rated generic herapeutic equivalent version of Sensipar, a branded drug marketed by Amgen, Inc. Cinacalcet tablets are indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT} in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, for the treatment of hypercalcemia in adult patients with Parathyroid Carcinoma, and for treatment of severe hypercalcemia in adult patients with primary HPT who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy.

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 11:01 IST

