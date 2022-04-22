Thomas Cook (India) partners with Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation

Thomas Cook (India) has signed a strategic agreement with Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) in a sustained endeavour to promote the Maldives by boosting visibility and visitations from the high potential India market.

The partnership will leverage Thomas Cook India's diverse segments of leisure, MICE and B-leisure, coupled with the strength of its unique omnichannel/ phygital model - the significant size-scale of its extensive retail presence pan India, its portal, holidays app, unique virtual holiday store and call centre.

