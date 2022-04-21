LTTS wins multi-year $100 million electric air mobility deal from Jaunt Air Mobility

L&T Technology Services has garnered a multi-year $100 million+ electric air mobility deal from Jaunt Air Mobility (Jaunt). As part of the contract, LTTS will open an Engineering and R&D Centre in Quec Province for the next-gen electric aircraft manufacturer to provide engineering services for the Jaunt Journey eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) air taxi.

Under the purview of Jaunt's Urban Air Mobility (UAM) business focus, LTTS will offer global engineering services to support and build the Jaunt Journey. Collectively these will encompass technology areas such as power distribution system, air data management, cockpit display system, flight control system, battery management, electrification, power electronics, structural design, stress analysis, testing, certification, and manufacturing engineering.

Jaunt is rolling out a new generation of sustainable aircraft to meet the growing demand for faster urban and regional travel.

The Jaunt Journey takes off like a helicopter and transitions to flying like a fixed-wing plane using patented Slowed-Rotor Compound technology. These new air taxis will make it possible to travel more than 110 km in the air in 25 minutes or less, with trip costs affordable to the public. The Jaunt Journey, single-pilot aircraft, will carry four passengers. The vehicle will offer urban air mobility, cargo delivery, military missions, and medical transport.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)