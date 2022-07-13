Thomas Cook (India) partners with Mastercard and HDFC Bank

To launch #FunTasticAsia - discounted holidays to South East Asian destinations

Thomas Cook (India) has partnered with Mastercard and HDFC Bank to launch another exciting holiday campaign - #FunTasticAsia. This campaign provides an instant discount to customers when they book their holidays to South East Asian destinations of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. The offer is exclusively available for payments made on HDFC Bank Mastercard debit or credit cards.

Easing of restrictions coupled with no visa/easy visa regime for short haul destinations have created strong demand for South East Asia. To capitalise on this strong demand and accelerate bookings, Thomas Cook has collaborated with Mastercard and HDFC Bank to offer attractive discounts across the Company's South East Asian holidays to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. The promotion intends to target India's families, millennials/young professionals, couples and honeymooners segments.

The special offer is valid until 12 September 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)