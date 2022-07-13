BLS partners with Govt. of Karnataka

To operate as Operations Partner for Mysore and Kalburgi divisions (15 districts)

BLS International Services has been selected by Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS); DPAR (Department of Administrative Reforms) (e-Governance), Government of Karnataka as Operations partner exclusively for 2 Divisions, Mysore and Kalburgi consisting of 15 districts.

In this project, BLS will partner with Govt. of Karnataka to offer currently available 798 government services of around 78 govt. & departments through SEVA SINDHU PORTAL by establishing Grama One Centres at Gram Panchayat Level. Grama One is envisaged to be single point assistance center for all citizen centric activities at village level which include Government to Citizen (G2C) services, Business to Customer (B2C) services. BLS will also provide multiple B2C services to the citizens through the centres. This is as per the initiative taken by govt. for last mile delivery of Government to Citizen (G2C) & Business to Citizen (B2C) services encouraging employment in rural part of the state. BLS will establish and manage 4074 Centres (Extendable later) in MYSORE & KALBURGI Divisions (15 Districts). The project has been awarded for 5 years extendable further up to 4 years.

