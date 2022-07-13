BLS partners with Govt. of Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
BLS signs contract to process German visas in North America and Mexico
BLS Intl inks deal with Royal Thai Consulate-General for visa services
BLS Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2022 quarter
Mysore Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.89 crore in the December 2021 quarter
BLS International secured contract from Directorate of Registration and Stamp Revenue, Govt. of West Bengal
-
To operate as Operations Partner for Mysore and Kalburgi divisions (15 districts)BLS International Services has been selected by Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS); DPAR (Department of Administrative Reforms) (e-Governance), Government of Karnataka as Operations partner exclusively for 2 Divisions, Mysore and Kalburgi consisting of 15 districts.
In this project, BLS will partner with Govt. of Karnataka to offer currently available 798 government services of around 78 govt. & departments through SEVA SINDHU PORTAL by establishing Grama One Centres at Gram Panchayat Level. Grama One is envisaged to be single point assistance center for all citizen centric activities at village level which include Government to Citizen (G2C) services, Business to Customer (B2C) services. BLS will also provide multiple B2C services to the citizens through the centres. This is as per the initiative taken by govt. for last mile delivery of Government to Citizen (G2C) & Business to Citizen (B2C) services encouraging employment in rural part of the state. BLS will establish and manage 4074 Centres (Extendable later) in MYSORE & KALBURGI Divisions (15 Districts). The project has been awarded for 5 years extendable further up to 4 years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU