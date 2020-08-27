ACC appoints CFO

With effect from 01 September 2020

ACC has appointed Yatin Malhotra as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 01 September 2020 and is designated as Key Managerial Personnel ('KMP') of the Company. Malhotra takes over from Rajani Kesari who has relinquished as CFO with effect from close of business hours of 31 August 2020 to take a new role within the LafargeHolcim Group.

