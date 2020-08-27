Cyient receives Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award

Cyient announced that it has received a 2019 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance.

Cyient maintained a Silver composite performance rating for each month of the 12- month performance period, from October 2018 to September 2019.

This year, Boeing recognized suppliers who achieved either a Gold or Silver level Boeing Performance Excellence Award. Cyient received the Silver level recognition and the award is a testament to Cyient's dedication and consistent commitment to delivering value to its business partners across the A&D value chain.

