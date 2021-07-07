Thomas Cook India & SOTC launch 'Buy One Get One Free'

-
Also launch 'Book any Domestic Holiday & get a Staycation Free!'Acceptance of India's vaccine by several European states, reopening of borders and easing of travel restrictions is resulting in significant and growing travel desire. Thomas Cook India & SOTC's Third Holiday Readiness Report (June 2021) reveals that over 69% of Indians are keen to resume travel in 2021 (54% opting for domestic; 46% preferring International holidays).
With a focussed intent to leverage this strong pent up demand, Thomas Cook India along with its Group company SOTC Travel, have announced a two pronged scheme - Buy One Get One Free - Get your Companion's Holiday Free on International destinations and Book any Domestic Holiday & get a Staycation Free! The attractive schemes include Indians' favourite international destinations, including, Switzerland, Maldives, Dubai, Russia, Egypt, etc. and a wide array of domestic options like Kerala, Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Andamans, etc
