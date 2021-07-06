Board of Genesys International Corporation approves preferential issue of CCDs and warrants

-
-
At meeting held on 06 July 2021The Board of Genesys International Corporation at its meeting held on 06 July 2021 has approved issuance of up to 15 lakh 11% Unsecured Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) to Florintree Innovation LLP on a preferential basis at face value of Rs.122 per CCD convertible into upto 15 lakh equity shares at the end of 12 months from the date of allotment in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.
The Board also approved issuance of up to 7,50,000 warrants to Elizabeth Mathew on a preferential basis at a price of Rs. 122 per warrant, each convertible into 1 (one) equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- (Rs five only) each fully paid up at a premium of Rs. 117 per share within a period of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of allotment in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018
