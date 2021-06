TCS recognized for its community engagement programs

By Points of Light

Tata Consultancy Services has been included in Points of Light's Civic 50, a list of America's most community minded companies, for the fifth consecutive year.

Launched in 2012, the Civic 50 list is determined by an annual survey administered by True Impact and is based on Points of Light's Corporate Civic Engagement Framework that creates a roadmap for companies committed to using their time, talent, and resources to drive social impact in their business and communities. TCS was honored for its investments in, and the integration, institutionalization, and impact of its community engagement programs.

