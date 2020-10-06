Thyrocare spurts after strong Q2 update

-
ALSO READ
Shares of diagnostic labs correct after SC orders free coronavirus testing at private labs
SC asks Centre to prevent private labs from charging high fee for COVID-19 testing
COVID-19: Two OFB units get NABL nod to test blood penetration in fabric used to make coveralls
Medlife launches at-home COVID-19 testing in select cities
ICMR asks medical colleges to apply for licences to conduct COVID-19 tests
-
Thyrocare Technologies surged 11.87% to Rs 861.55 after the company said that the aggregate revenue in Q2 September 2020 increased by about 37% compared to Q2 September 2019.
"The low revenue in Q1 of FY21 has bounced back in Q2 of FY21 with a very healthy growth of 171% trailing quarter, the company said in a BSE filing made during market hours today.
Thyrocare said that it had done more than 4 lakh COVID-19 RT-PCR tests and more than 3.20 lakh COVID antibody tests as on 30 September 2020.
While the company has enhanced the capacity to do RT-PCR tests, 400 per hour, it has got approvals for its new facility at Gurgaon, Delhi by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). It has been built with an ability to do more than 400 tests per hour.
Anticipating more workloads in quarters to come, Thyrocare is also creating facilities with COVID testing facilities in Bangalore and Kolkata as well, to meet demand that may arise due to prolonged pandemic. With non COVID tests coming back to track, the company anticipates a need for more capacity and facilities.
Thyrocare Technologies operates a chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories.
The company's consolidated net profit slumped 99.2% to Rs 0.23 crore on a 48.7% fall in net sales to Rs 56.27 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU