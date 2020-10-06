Coforge Ltd up for third straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 2370.75, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.22% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.58% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2370.75, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 11587.8. The Sensex is at 39301.62, up 0.84%. Coforge Ltd has risen around 23.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20809, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2377.25, up 0.94% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 71.22% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.58% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 33.88 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)