Bandhan Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 303.4, up 3.78% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.73% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.51% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 303.4, up 3.78% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 11588.35. The Sensex is at 39299.98, up 0.84%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has dropped around 1.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22370.95, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 87.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

