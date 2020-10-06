Emami Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 348.2, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.55% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 0.35% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 348.2, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 11593.45. The Sensex is at 39326.03, up 0.9%.Emami Ltd has eased around 2.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30112.15, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 56.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

