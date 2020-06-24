Tide Water Oil Co (I) standalone net profit declines 17.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.78% to Rs 252.90 crore

Net profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) declined 17.46% to Rs 23.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.78% to Rs 252.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 311.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.32% to Rs 105.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 96.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.54% to Rs 1127.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1193.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

252.90311.391127.281193.349.2010.8010.7010.1534.5545.24151.99155.2532.1443.07142.63146.9623.4428.40105.7396.72

