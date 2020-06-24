JUST IN
Tide Water Oil Co (I) standalone net profit declines 17.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.78% to Rs 252.90 crore

Net profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) declined 17.46% to Rs 23.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.78% to Rs 252.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 311.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.32% to Rs 105.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 96.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.54% to Rs 1127.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1193.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales252.90311.39 -19 1127.281193.34 -6 OPM %9.2010.80 -10.7010.15 - PBDT34.5545.24 -24 151.99155.25 -2 PBT32.1443.07 -25 142.63146.96 -3 NP23.4428.40 -17 105.7396.72 9

Wed, June 24 2020.

