Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the December 2019 quarter
V I P Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Saurashtra Cement reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. reports standalone net profit of Rs 23.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 27.74% to Rs 24.72 croreNet loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.74% to Rs 24.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.46% to Rs 156.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.7234.21 -28 156.47110.61 41 OPM %-8.547.54 -0.25-0.96 - PBDT-0.195.18 PL 8.776.12 43 PBT-0.805.30 PL 6.343.70 71 NP-5.626.99 PL -0.735.16 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU