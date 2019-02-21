JUST IN
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Phytonadione Tablets
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Colchicine Tablets

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from USFDA for Colchicine Tablets USP (US RLD Colcrys), 0.6 mg. Colchicine is used to prevent or treat attacks of gout (also called gouty arthritis). This condition is caused by high uric acid levels in the blood.

An attack of gout occurs when uric acid causes inflammation (pain, redness and swelling) in a joint. This medication is also used to prevent attacks of pain in the abdomen, chest or joints caused by a genetic auto-inflammatory disease called as familial Mediterranean fever.

First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 13:59 IST

