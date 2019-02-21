JUST IN
Business Standard

Indo Count Industries gets reaffirmation in ratings from ICRA

Capital Market 

Indo Count Industries has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA as under -

Reaffirmed rating for the short term credit facilities as ICRA A1 + (A one plus).

Reaffirmed rating for long term credit facilities as ICRA AA- (Double A minus) with outlook revised to Negative from Stable.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 17:05 IST

