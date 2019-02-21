Indo Count Industries gets reaffirmation in ratings from ICRA

-
ALSO READ
ICRA places Z F Steering Gear (India) on 'Rating Watch' with developing implications
Indo Count Industries gets revision in credit ratings
Indoco Remedies gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA
Yes Bank gets revision in ratings from ICRA and CARE
ICRA upgrades long-term credit rating of Fortis Healthcare
-
Indo Count Industries has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA as under -
Reaffirmed rating for the short term credit facilities as ICRA A1 + (A one plus).
Reaffirmed rating for long term credit facilities as ICRA AA- (Double A minus) with outlook revised to Negative from Stable.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU