Bharat Electronics unveils Atmospheric Water Generator at Aero India 2019

has unveiled its new product, the Atmospheric Generator (AWG), an innovative solution to meet the ever-increasing need for drinking worldwide, at 2019. BEL's Atmospheric Generator can be used to generate water straight from the present in the atmosphere.

BEL's employs a novel technology to extract water from the present in the atmosphere and purify it. It uses heat exchange for condensing the atmospheric moisture to produce pure, safe and clean potable water.

The AWG comes with a Mineralisation Unit, which is used to add minerals which are required to make the water potable. The AWG is configurable in static and mobile (vehicular) versions and is available in 30 litres/day, 100 litres/day, 500 litres/day and 1,000 litres/day capacities.

The is being manufactured by BEL in collaboration with and MAITHRI, a start-up company based in It is on display at the at Hall-E at 2019. BEL has, as part of the Government of India's Start-up Initiative, extending its support to start-up Companies.

