Ion Exchange (India) forms JV with AWJ Energy

Ion Exchange (India) has concluded a joint venture agreement with AWJ ENERGY LLC to strengthen its operations in Saudi Arabia.
Ion Exchange (India) will hold 60 % stake in the Joint Venture under the name and style "ION Exchange Arabia".
The balance 40% stake will be held by AWJ ENERGY.
