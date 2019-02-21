Ion Exchange (India) forms JV with AWJ Energy

JUST IN
Ion Exchange (India) has concluded a joint venture agreement with AWJ ENERGY LLC to strengthen its operations in Saudi Arabia.

Ion Exchange (India) will hold 60 % stake in the Joint Venture under the name and style "ION Exchange Arabia".

The balance 40% stake will be held by AWJ ENERGY.

