Times Guaranty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, Mawana Sugars Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd and IVP Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 February 2022.
Times Guaranty Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 67.8 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10979 shares in the past one month.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 164.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14540 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4711 shares in the past one month.
Mawana Sugars Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 109.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35174 shares in the past one month.
Almondz Global Securities Ltd exploded 18.50% to Rs 119.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5887 shares in the past one month.
IVP Ltd spurt 18.17% to Rs 150.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13219 shares in the past one month.
