Surya Roshni Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ramco Systems Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Shoppers Stop Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 February 2022.

Surya Roshni Ltd soared 11.55% to Rs 494.4 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 41609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22071 shares in the past one month.

Ramco Systems Ltd spiked 11.35% to Rs 370.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34818 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10223 shares in the past one month.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd surged 9.71% to Rs 324.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32415 shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd jumped 8.91% to Rs 128.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd gained 8.44% to Rs 356.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42339 shares in the past one month.

