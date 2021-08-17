FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 84.27 points or 0.61% at 13808.06 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 4.99%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 4.46%),Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (up 4.31%),Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (up 3.39%),Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 3.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 2.96%), Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 2.89%), Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 2.87%), Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 2.86%), and Waterbase Ltd (up 2.71%).

On the other hand, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 3.4%), Globus Spirits Ltd (down 1.31%), and Future Consumer Ltd (down 1.14%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 13.86 or 0.02% at 55568.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.6 points or 0.05% at 16555.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 101.66 points or 0.39% at 26307.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.61 points or 0.43% at 8109.67.

On BSE,1341 shares were trading in green, 1270 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

