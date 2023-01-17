Tinplate Company of India standalone net profit declines 61.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.65% to Rs 867.06 crore

Net profit of Tinplate Company of India declined 61.68% to Rs 36.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.65% to Rs 867.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1065.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.867.061065.846.0812.5265.20141.8248.70127.0236.3894.94

