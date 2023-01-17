JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Suven Pharmaceuticals receives credit ratings from CRISIL
Business Standard

Tinplate Company of India standalone net profit declines 61.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.65% to Rs 867.06 crore

Net profit of Tinplate Company of India declined 61.68% to Rs 36.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.65% to Rs 867.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1065.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales867.061065.84 -19 OPM %6.0812.52 -PBDT65.20141.82 -54 PBT48.70127.02 -62 NP36.3894.94 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 07:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU