Tinplate Company of India standalone net profit declines 61.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.65% to Rs 867.06 croreNet profit of Tinplate Company of India declined 61.68% to Rs 36.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.65% to Rs 867.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1065.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales867.061065.84 -19 OPM %6.0812.52 -PBDT65.20141.82 -54 PBT48.70127.02 -62 NP36.3894.94 -62
