Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit declines 7.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Gothi Plascon (India) declined 7.46% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.081.0565.7471.430.710.750.620.670.620.67

