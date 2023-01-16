Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit declines 7.46% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.86% to Rs 1.08 croreNet profit of Gothi Plascon (India) declined 7.46% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.081.05 3 OPM %65.7471.43 -PBDT0.710.75 -5 PBT0.620.67 -7 NP0.620.67 -7
