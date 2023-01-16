Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 666.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 3800.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Trident bath linen production declines 19% YoY in December
Trident Q1 PAT slides 37% YoY to Rs 129 cr
Trident appoints Rajinder Gupta as Chairman Emeritus
Board of Trident approves broad base & restructuring of directors
-
Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 24.55 croreNet profit of Trident Texofab rose 666.67% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 24.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.5523.85 3 OPM %8.846.75 -PBDT1.990.97 105 PBT1.590.58 174 NP1.150.15 667
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU