Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 666.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 24.55 crore

Net profit of Trident Texofab rose 666.67% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 24.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.24.5523.858.846.751.990.971.590.581.150.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)