Banaras Beads standalone net profit declines 53.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.25% to Rs 2.96 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads declined 53.45% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 50.25% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.965.9512.5015.630.621.160.370.830.270.58

