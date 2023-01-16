Banaras Beads standalone net profit declines 53.45% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.25% to Rs 2.96 croreNet profit of Banaras Beads declined 53.45% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 50.25% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.965.95 -50 OPM %12.5015.63 -PBDT0.621.16 -47 PBT0.370.83 -55 NP0.270.58 -53
