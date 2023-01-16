Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.98 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 986.12 croreNet Loss of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 47.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 986.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 876.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales986.12876.01 13 OPM %8.0812.60 -PBDT-13.23-9.78 -35 PBT-37.84-37.81 0 NP-47.98-31.97 -50
