Tirupati Sarjan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit rises 4.69% in the March 2020 quarter
Tirupati "laddu" subsidised sales to start in AP from Monday
About 2.4 lakh Tirupati Laddus sold in AP on day-one
Tirupati Fin-Lease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 85.25% to Rs 3.24 croreNet loss of Tirupati Sarjan reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.25% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.2421.97 -85 OPM %-4.3215.25 -PBDT-0.581.59 PL PBT-0.801.37 PL NP-0.800.99 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU