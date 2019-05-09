Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 12.24% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.82% to Rs 4823.49 croreNet profit of Titan Company rose 12.24% to Rs 353.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 315.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.82% to Rs 4823.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4059.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.25% to Rs 1404.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1130.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.86% to Rs 19592.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15946.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4823.494059.56 19 19592.0615946.49 23 OPM %9.3010.68 -10.1510.30 - PBDT492.37435.35 13 2119.731677.86 26 PBT451.53399.40 13 1956.891546.43 27 NP353.59315.04 12 1404.151130.09 24
