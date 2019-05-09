Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 12.24% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.82% to Rs 4823.49 crore

Net profit of rose 12.24% to Rs 353.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 315.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.82% to Rs 4823.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4059.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.25% to Rs 1404.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1130.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.86% to Rs 19592.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15946.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

4823.494059.5619592.0615946.499.3010.6810.1510.30492.37435.352119.731677.86451.53399.401956.891546.43353.59315.041404.151130.09

