Simplex Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Simplex Realty reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Simplex Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 12.03% in the September 2018 quarter
Simplex Castings reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.82 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Simplex Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Simplex Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 16.60% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 94.42% to Rs 0.30 croreNet Loss of Simplex Realty reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 94.42% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 71.18% to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.305.38 -94 4.7516.48 -71 OPM %-873.33-40.89 --189.47-42.17 - PBDT-1.46-0.75 -95 -3.88-1.17 -232 PBT-1.51-0.79 -91 -4.05-1.31 -209 NP-0.40-5.36 93 1.16-6.20 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU