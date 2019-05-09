JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 21.55% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Simplex Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 94.42% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net Loss of Simplex Realty reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 94.42% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 71.18% to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.305.38 -94 4.7516.48 -71 OPM %-873.33-40.89 --189.47-42.17 - PBDT-1.46-0.75 -95 -3.88-1.17 -232 PBT-1.51-0.79 -91 -4.05-1.31 -209 NP-0.40-5.36 93 1.16-6.20 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 15:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU