Artemis Global Life Sciences reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Artemis Global Life Sciences reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.100.10 0 0.410.41 0 OPM %-20.00-20.00 --60.98-29.27 - PBDT-0.02-0.02 0 -0.25-0.12 -108 PBT-0.06-0.06 0 -0.40-0.27 -48 NP0.15-0.18 LP -0.12-0.30 60
