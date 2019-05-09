JSW Holdings standalone net profit declines 1.32% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.67% to Rs 11.82 crore

Net profit of declined 1.32% to Rs 8.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.19% to Rs 87.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 107.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

11.8212.27107.3188.6587.9990.2295.0094.6010.4011.07101.9684.1210.3911.06101.9284.098.969.0887.8267.98

