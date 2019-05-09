JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 21.55% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

JSW Holdings standalone net profit declines 1.32% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.67% to Rs 11.82 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings declined 1.32% to Rs 8.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.19% to Rs 87.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 107.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.8212.27 -4 107.3188.65 21 OPM %87.9990.22 -95.0094.60 - PBDT10.4011.07 -6 101.9684.12 21 PBT10.3911.06 -6 101.9284.09 21 NP8.969.08 -1 87.8267.98 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 15:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU