JSW Holdings standalone net profit declines 1.32% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JSW Holdings standalone net profit rises 8.30% in the December 2018 quarter
JSW Steel standalone net profit rises 68.03% in the December 2018 quarter
JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 9.64% in the December 2018 quarter
JSW Steel crude steel output drops marginally to 14.53 LT in Jan '19
JSW Energy climbs nearly 6% on Q3 earnings
-
Sales decline 3.67% to Rs 11.82 croreNet profit of JSW Holdings declined 1.32% to Rs 8.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.19% to Rs 87.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 107.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.8212.27 -4 107.3188.65 21 OPM %87.9990.22 -95.0094.60 - PBDT10.4011.07 -6 101.9684.12 21 PBT10.3911.06 -6 101.9284.09 21 NP8.969.08 -1 87.8267.98 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU