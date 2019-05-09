JUST IN
eClerx Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Saregama India standalone net profit declines 24.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.71% to Rs 124.03 crore

Net profit of Saregama India declined 24.94% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 124.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.21% to Rs 51.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 51.72% to Rs 524.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 345.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales124.03105.37 18 524.37345.61 52 OPM %13.1514.82 -6.169.86 - PBDT26.2722.06 19 85.2844.91 90 PBT25.8621.13 22 82.2741.12 100 NP16.1021.45 -25 51.9330.51 70

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 15:23 IST

