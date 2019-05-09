Saregama India standalone net profit declines 24.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.71% to Rs 124.03 crore

Net profit of declined 24.94% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 124.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.21% to Rs 51.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 51.72% to Rs 524.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 345.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

124.03105.37524.37345.6113.1514.826.169.8626.2722.0685.2844.9125.8621.1382.2741.1216.1021.4551.9330.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)